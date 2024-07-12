Stuart Pearce claims £90k-per-week Man United star is joining West Ham

Despite already making one defensive signing after landing Max Kilman from Wolves, Stuart Pearce believes West Ham are primed to add another defender to their ranks ahead of the new season.

The Hammers have not been shy in the summer transfer market. Signing Kilman from Wolves in a deal worth around £30 million, Julen Lopetegui is clearly prioritising reinforcing his back line.

And in addition to Kilman, Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is rumoured to be another top target for the London-based giants.

Speaking about the possibility of his former club signing the English right-back, who is thought to earn around £90,000-per week at Old Trafford, Pearce, who spoke to HITC, said: “I think (Wan-Bissaka) it would be a really good move for both club and player.”

Since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019, Wan-Bissaka, who has 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 15 goals in 290 games in all competitions.