Exclusive: No talks yet for Chelsea ace… though he could consider his options

Another interesting season awaits for Chelsea Football Club, as the Enzo Maresca era gets underway at Stamford Bridge.

With plenty of time left in the summer transfer window, and using the last few windows as the marker for how Todd Boehly will approach the current one, there’s likely to be significant movement in and out of the club before a ball is kicked in earnest in the 2024/25 season.

To that end, Maresca may not have a handle on exactly what his squad looks like until the window closes for business.

That won’t help his cause in trying to get the stability in the first-team squad that Messrs. Tuchel, Potter, Lampard and Pochettino failed to achieve, though it can’t be said that he didn’t know what he was getting himself into.

Nevertheless, despite any further upheaval, Chelsea have enough talent within their ranks to be able to move forward and do better than they have of late.

One player who has had a brilliant European Championship is the Blues left-back, Marc Cucurella, though his agent was quick to make a revealing statement about his client’s future when asked.

Fabrizio Romano looked to give a more concrete update on the Spaniard’s situation, given that Blues fans may have been a little surprised by the agent’s outburst.

“I don’t think that it was a big statement that Marc Cucurella’s agent made recently, he simply confirmed that Cucurella wants to stay at Chelsea and he’s happy at the club,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“But, in case the club decide to sell him, Cucurella would consider his options.

“It’s really quiet now, there are no talks, but for example clubs appeared at the end of the summer one year ago.

“Chelsea are happy with Cucurella but with big proposals, everything could be open for Cucurella or… Ben Chilwell.’

To learn also that Ben Chilwell could be sacrificed also throws a new light on things.

Previously a shoo-in for the club in his position, the England ace has seen his career hit the buffers because of persistent injury concerns.

In the cold light of day, it may be that lack of reliability which saves Cucurella from the axe.