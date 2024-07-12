2024/25 UEFA club rankings: Man City continue dominance as Spurs suffer embarrassing crash

UEFA have revealed their latest club coefficient standings ahead of the 2024/25 season and it makes for good reading for Manchester City.

The coefficients are used to determine seedings for draws in UEFA’s club competitions, including the Champions League. The rankings are determined using a points system based on a weighted algorithm that tracks clubs’ continental performances.

The algorithm takes in results across the last four seasons, coupled with a club’s home association ranking. This means that performances from the 2020/21 campaign are taken into consideration for this season’s rankings.

Manchester City sit top of the rankings for the second straight year, while Real Madrid’s 15th Champions League success sees them climb to second above Bayern Munich, who drop to third. Liverpool and Roma round out the top five.

The latter has caused shock among many given Roma have finished sixth in each of the last three Serie A seasons, while they haven’t finished in the top four since 2017/18.

However, the Giallorossi have enjoyed some memorable European runs across the last three years, winning the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho in 2022 before reaching the 2023 Europa League final and making it to the semi-final last season. These forays into UEFA competitions have greatly boosted their rankings and have seen them finish above the likes of PSG (6th), Chelsea (9th), Inter (10th) and Man Utd (14th).

Another big shock sees Barcelona slide even further away from the top 10 into 18th, one place above Arsenal and one behind Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham have also suffered an embarrassing slide to 45th in the rankings — sandwiched between Olympiacos and FC Copenhagen — after missing out on Europe entirely last season.

UEFA 2024/25 club coefficient rankings top 20

Manchester City – 123 points Real Madrid – 119 points Bayern Munich – 108 points Liverpool – 96 points Roma – 90 points PSG – 85 points Villarreal – 82 points Dortmund – 79 points Chelsea – 79 points Inter – 76 points Leverkusen – 72 points Porto – 70 points RB Leipzig – 70 points Manchester United – 70 points Benfica – 69 points West Ham – 69 points Atletico Madrid – 67 points Barcelona – 67 points Arsenal – 62 points Atalanta – 61 points

How have the English clubs performed in UEFA’s 2024/25 club coefficient rankings?