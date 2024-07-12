Wanda Nara officially ends dramatic relationship with Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, known for their dramatic and tumultuous relationship, are making headlines once again as Nara confirms the end of their 10-year relationship.

Theirs has been one of the most dramatic love stories in recent football history, but it could all be coming to an end. Wanda Nara has confirmed the end of her 10-year relationship with Mauro Icardi.

According to Ciudad Magazine, Wanda Nara made the decision to end the relationship, which has been plagued by numerous scandals over the years.

Recently, Nara unfollowed Icardi on social media, signalling their separation, although Icardi continues to follow her.

In an interview with America TV, Nara expressed her reasons for the breakup (quotes via Football Paparazzi):

“For personal and health reasons, I tried once more, but it didn’t work. Let everyone talk. I’ve saved my silence for the last.”

“I know how hard endings are and what they cost. There are things on TV and the internet that aren’t true, but I accept it as part of the bad and who I am.”

“I decided to end it, but Mauro and I will still be a family. It wasn’t a mistake to try more when there was love. I regret nothing; these years were the best of my life, but now I must be alone.”

“There is no villain or third party; our relationship was always stronger than it seemed from the outside. My priority has always been my children, and now more than ever. Thank you for your respect.”

Most recent scandal

The couple’s relationship has been marked by numerous scandals. The most recent incident occurred a year ago when Icardi was allegedly caught in a hotel with another woman.

This incident led to a public fallout, with Nara making their issues public on social media, sparking a series of accusations between the two.

In September, Nara confirmed that their relationship had ended, but the couple reconciled not long after. Wanda later revealed that the ultimate reason for their split was her desire to return to work as a TV model and actress.

She had been offered several roles in Argentina, which Icardi opposed. Nara emphasised the importance of her independence, which clashed with Icardi’s wishes.

Now, a year later, Nara and Icardi have split again, this time seemingly for good. Wanda Nara has confirmed the end of their relationship, stating that they will still be a family but need to part ways for personal reasons.