England’s semi final hero Ollie Watkins has said he feels the Three Lions don’t care how they win or score, when asked about King Charles’ message to the team.

Watkins was the match winner against the Netherlands in the semi final as he scored in the last minute after being introduced from the bench with ten minutes remaining.

Those late heroics mean England have made back to back European Championship finals, and will face an in form Spain side in Sunday’s final.

England don’t care how they win

England have been criticised for their performances in Germany, particularly at the beginning of the tournament, but a switch to a back three in the quarter final against Switzerland has seen the team’s performances improve.

The first half against the Dutch was arguably Gareth Southgate’s side best performance of the tournament, but the same issues were prevalent in the second half.

England’s route to the final has had it all from last minute winners, stoppage time bicycle kicks and a penalty shootout victory.

Whatever people think of this side they are tough to beat and have individuals who can create moments out of nothing.

The last minute victory against the Netherlands lead to a message from King Charles for the team to try and win without anymore stressful late dramas.

When asked about the message Watkins insisted he feels that England don’t care how they win or score.

“As much as it makes it more exciting, I feel like personally we don’t care how we win or score, as long as the ball goes in the back of the net,” he told BBC Sport.

Watkins has had to be patient in Germany, and his appearance against the Netherlands was just his second of the tournament and his first since the second group game against Denmark.

The 28-year-old will be hoping for another opportunity in the final and he will no doubt be dreaming of scoring the winner and creating history on Sunday.