West Ham confirm chase for exciting £35m-rated Premier League striker

It’s an exciting time for West Ham fans as they continue to see their club heavily involved in the transfer market.

Unlike last year, when it took until the week of the first game of the season before the club signed anyone, Tim Steidten appears to have been working overtime in order to construct deals for players that will make Julen Lopetegui’s squad stronger.

Jhon Duran set to be West Ham’s new striker

Under David Moyes, the Hammers struggled up front with the ageing Michail Antonio and misfiring Danny Ings, and so their need for a new marksman is obvious.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano noted a few days ago that the East Londoners have made more than one offer for Aston Villa’s exciting striker, Jhon Duran.

??? West Ham have already submitted more than one bid for Jhon Durán to Aston Villa. Understand last proposal currently worth around £35m plus 10% sell-on clause. Negotiations underway, personal terms already agreed with Durán. ?? pic.twitter.com/hFlBslREUP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

It’s thought that the Colombian is happy to leave Villa Park for the chance of regular football and to be able to make his mark elsewhere.

Hammers News also note say that West Ham’s top spokesman has confirmed the approach for Duran to them.