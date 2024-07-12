Wolves face race against time to secure transfer target at cut price

Wolves have until the end of July to trigger the release clause of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, according to reports.

Elvedi has been a mainstay of the Bundesliga side since joining from FC Zurich in 2015, making over 300 appearances across all competitions.

The 53-time Switzerland international — who remained an unused substitute throughout his nation’s Euro 2024 campaign — has long been lauded for his ability to play out from the back. Indeed, Elvedi completed 1,500 passes in the Bundesliga last season, at least 189 more than any other Gladbach player.

However, Elvedi is a player who has also often been linked with a move away from Borussia-Park. This summer, it’s understood Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing the 27-year-old, who they see as a replacement for Max Kilman, who recently joined West Ham United.

Kilman’s departure means, at present, Wolves have just four senior centre-backs registered to their squad in Toti, Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson and Yerson Mosquera, the latter only returning to the club this summer following a loan spell at Villarreal.

Wolves must act fast to secure Elvedi deal

According to Sky Sports Germany (via Get Football News Germany), Wolves now have the opportunity to sign Elvedi for just €10m.

However, it’s understood that his release clause is only valid until the end of July. After that, it’s likely the Midlands outfit will have to come up with a substantially higher fee, with Elvedi a key player for Die Fohlen after starting 28 of their 34 Bundesliga matches in 2023/24.