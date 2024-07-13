Rennes winger Desire Doue has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 and a report from L’Equipe claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on him.

The winger picked up four goals and six assists in all competitions last season and he could be a useful squad player for the two London clubs.

Rennes are holding out for a fee of around €60 million for the 19-year-old winger and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Arsenal need more depth in the wide areas so that Mikel Arteta can rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Doue would be the ideal acquisition for them and he could develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance.

Arsenal have done well to nurture several talented young players into established first-team stars over the years and the French winger will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Chelsea need more cutting-edge in the final third as well. Players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have not been able to live up to the expectations and Chelsea should look to bring in a quality wide player this summer. Their interest in the 19-year-old Ligue 1 sensation is hardly a surprise.

Arsenal and Chelsea need to pay a premium for Desire Doue

However, the asking price seems quite steep and Rennes will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. Arsenal and Chelsea will have to improve the other areas of their squad as well and they cannot afford to pay €60 million for the winger.

The French under-23 international has a contract with Rennes until 2026 and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are keen on the player as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea can fend off the competition from the European giants and get the deal done.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Chelsea will be quite attractive for the player and it would be a huge step up in his career. He will look to join a big club capable of winning major trophies this summer and establish himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League.