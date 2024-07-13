Arsenal are keen on signing the Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford this summer.

The 18-year-old Englishman is a youth player for Ajax and his performances at the youth level have caught the attention of Arsenal.

According to HITC, Arsenal have submitted an offer of around £250,000 for the 18-year-old goalkeeper and it will be interesting to see if Ajax are willing to sanction his departure. He has a contract with the Dutch outfit until 2025, and the two clubs are currently in talks regarding a potential move.

The report further states that other Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation as well, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more depth in the goalkeeping department and Tommy Setford could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. Arsenal have recently completed the signing of David Raya on a permanent deal and they might need to bring in a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale soon.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he needs to leave the club in search of regular playing time. Setford could be a long-term alternative for him. He could be a backup option to David Raya next season and exposure in the Premier League could help him develop further.

Tommy Setford might fancy Arsenal switch

The opportunity to move to England will be quite attractive for the young goalkeeper, and he will look to prove himself at a high level. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they could help him push for major trophies in the coming seasons. Arsenal have been competing for the league title and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Most players will be attracted to the idea of joining them, and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can secure an agreement with Ajax soon.