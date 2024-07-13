Former Chelsea, Newcastle target removed from transfer list after stunning physical turnaround

Niklas Sule has been removed from Borussia Dortmund’s transfer list after a stunning physical turnaround this summer, according to reports.

Sule joined Die Schwarzgelben on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in July 2022 after previously being linked (via Daily Mail) with Chelsea, Newcastle and Barcelona. However, he has failed to have the desired impact, starting just 37 Bundesliga matches across the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old — capped 49 times for Germany — has often been criticised for his weight and appeared to be carrying some extra lbs toward the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, images have emerged of Sule in pre-season training with Dortmund looking much slimmer after losing 10kg, according to Sky Germany.

“I was thinking: my god, we’ve got a new player! It’s admirable how he’s managed that,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said of Sule.

“He’s in excellent shape and I prefer it a thousand times better when someone realises a mistake and makes the appropriate deductions.”

Niklas Sule removed from transfer list

Sule’s fitness became such an issue toward the end of last season that it was thought he had been transfer-listed by Dortmund.

Indeed, given the excellent partnership formed by Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels, it proved almost impossible for the former Hoffenheim man to work his way into the team.

However, Sky Germany’s report states that Dortmund have been so impressed by Sule’s commitment to getting back in shape that he has now been removed from the transfer list and will remain at the club.

In his current physical state, Sule now stands a much better chance of seeing the field with last season’s Champions League runners-up, especially given Hummels left the club recently following the expiration of his contract.