According to UOL, West Ham United central defender Luizao is being pursued by Fluminense and RB Bragantino, and the Hammers are considering a loan departure this summer.

The defender has still not featured for the first team and spent the last season with the U21 squad.

It is also reported that Turkish team Antalyaspor have shown interest in signing the defender.

The Hammers want to keep the defender at the club as he has shown promise in his time and they feel he has the potential to develop more and become a useful player in the future but they cannot offer him first team football and that is why a loan move is being considered.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is actively working to make big decision on the club’s recruitment and their plans ahead of the new season alongside the club’s hierarchy.

The Hammers feel that the player’s development will be easy to track if he plays his football in Europe, as compared to South America.

The report also mentions that the failure of a suitable offer for the player from a European club would force the Hammers to loan him to a Brazilian club.

The 22-year-old needs to play regular first team football and he is currently being wasted at the London Stadium.

West Ham should send the defender on loan

The best decision for the Hammers and the player would be to move away from the club and play regular football to continue his growth.

Perhaps in the future, West Ham can bring him back to the club and make him a part of their first team if he impresses on his spell away.

No concrete decision has been made yet regarding the future of the player but the Hammers are considering all possible options.