Fabrizio Romano confirms expensive Chelsea signing will leave this summer

Chelsea’s busy summer transfer window is set to continue with the possible departure of one of their most expensive signings.

The Blues have had an eventful summer as Mauricio Pochettino has departed the club and replaced by new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Premier League giants have signed players like Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to bolster their defense and midfield, while more signings are expected in what looks like another major overhaul of the squad.

A number of players are heading closer to leaving the club this summer as Chelsea decide to offload players surplus to requirements as well as raising funds to finance their transfer business.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa will leave the club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia while a return to Real Madrid could also be possible.

🔵🇪🇸 Kepa will leave Chelsea this summer, no changes or doubts on the plan. Al Ittihad consider Kepa as option as they did before president resignation, Real Madrid return could be only be possible if Lunin leaves. pic.twitter.com/vstrAWyLmy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Arrizabalaga’s contract has one year left, and it is no secret that Chelsea are considering bids for the £72 million signing that joined the club back in 2018.

According to MARCA, the goalkeeper has an offer on the table from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who played with Real Madrid on loan last season, is set to leave the Blues.

Kepa has struggled at Chelsea since signing for the club

Despite winning the Europa League in his first season in west London, he fell out of favour after a string of poor performances.

There has been no indication that Italian manager Maresca is willing to bring Arrizabalaga back into the starting lineup.

Despite joining the club with huge expectations, Kepa failed to shine at Chelsea and with the club now showing faith in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, it is better for Kepa to leave the Blues for first team opportunities elsewhere.