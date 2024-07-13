Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s Napoli switch hinges on Osimhen move

There hasn’t been much in the way of updates lately concerning Chelsea’s out-of-favour striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian enjoyed a fruitful campaign at AS Roma last season, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists for the Giallorossi, per WhoScored.

Despite being 31 years of age, it’s clear that the hit-man has lost none of his abilities in front of goal, and that largely explains why his former manager at Inter Milan, Antonio Conte, wants to rekindle the working relationship at Napoli.

Lukaku and Osimhen moves inextricably linked

At present, however, the issue for the Partnopei is being able to move Victor Osimhen on.

Only a few months ago the Nigerian was being touted as one of the most in-form strikers in world football, and though he managed 17 goals and three assists in 2023/24 (WhoScored), there appears to have been a significant drop off in his form more generally, hence the rumours surrounding him quietening down.

Indeed, as Sky Sports note, Osimhen still wants to move to remain in Europe and play Champions League football, but the strongest interest is coming from Saudi Arabia.

The outlet suggest that Lukaku’s move is likely to be conditioned by what happens next with Osimhen, so both players are going to need to sit tight in the interim period in the hope that the movers and shakers on both deals can get them over the line.

From Lukaku’s point of view, Saudi Arabia certainly remains an option for him, and being that much older than Osimhen, such a switch could make sense if Napoli are unable to get the deal done for any reason.

It’s clear the Belgian would prefer to link up with Conte again, however, perhaps for the simple fact that the manager has got the best out of him, and will likely use him as the focal point of the team.