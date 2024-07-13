Marc Cucurella using Euro 2024 to tempt Spain teammate into Chelsea transfer

Marc Cucurella has revealed he is speaking on a daily basis with Nico Williams about the possibility of the winger joining Chelsea.

Williams has been one of the standout players at Euro 2024 this summer, notching a goal and an assist while also completing 12 dribbles and creating 10 chances to help Spain reach the final — where they’ll face England in Berlin on Sunday.

That follows on from another stellar season at club level for the 22-year-old, who posted eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Athletic Club, winning the Copa del Rey along the way.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Williams is being linked with a big summer transfer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Barcelona have made him their ‘top target’.

?? Barça considered Amadou Onana among targets but they won’t send any bid he’s close to Aston Villa. The reason is clear: Barça are completely focused on Nico Williams as top target. Talks continue with player’s camp and Barça want to advance on Nico deal from next week. pic.twitter.com/Kr3pBMHsk4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

Cucurella tries to lure Williams to Stamford Bridge

Playing behind Williams at left-back for Spain is Chelsea’s Cucurella who has also enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 campaign.

Speaking to The Athletic (via Goal) ahead of Sunday’s final, Cucurella has admitted he has been using his time in the national team camp to try and convince Williams to join him at Chelsea this summer.

“Without doing too much in the camp, we have created a very good relationship with Nico and in the end, these sorts of players need to feel comfortable and important. What I tell Nico all the time is that he has to do his thing, create whatever goes through his mind, and I’ll be covering his back or doing anything he needs me to,” said Cucurella.

He jokingly added: “I tell him every day he should come to Chelsea, he would help us a lot! He is more than welcome and he knows that [laughs]. But he is so young, he has to decide by himself and with his people, so it’s not time to put too many things in his head.”