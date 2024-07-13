Crystal Palace hot shot set for summer move with several clubs circling

With pre-season already having started for Premier League clubs, there’s no time to waste in terms of transfers in and out, with one Crystal Palace ace the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

The Eagles have been transformed under Oliver Glasner, and if they can begin the 2024/25 campaign in the way that they ended 2023/24, there’s no telling how far they can go under the Austrian.

Certainly the likes of in-form Aston Villa, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and others couldn’t live with them in the latter stages of last season.

Their brand of football was intense, exciting and goal-laden, and it’s no wonder that the supporters came flooding back to pack Selhurst Park to the rafters.

Odsonne Eduoard set to leave Crystal Palace

One player that unfortunately didn’t get much of a look in was Odsonne Edouard, the hot shot’s form falling off a cliff and seeing to it that he only played 90 minutes once since mid-October per WhoScored.

Scoring only one goal since early December tells its own story too, particular when compared with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who bagged 19 goals across the season including 10 in his last eight games (WhoScored), evidencing his suitability to Glasner’s way of playing.

?? Odsonne Edouard could leave Crystal Palace this summer with several clubs interested in the striker. Three approaches from Italy and Premier League, the player will take his time to consider all the options. pic.twitter.com/F4aNbNs7zr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted that it could well be time for Palace to cut their ties with Edouard, and there are several clubs interested in his services.

It isn’t clear how much the Eagles will demand for the former Celtic striker, however, there doesn’t appear to be much chance that he will get to make his mark again at his current club, and therefore a move makes sense for all parties.