Marc Cucurella has said he hopes Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer stays on the bench in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The 25-year-old is preparing for arguably the biggest game of his career and has been a standout performer not just for Spain, but at the tournament as well.

Cucurella has started every game apart from the final group game against Albania which he was rested for, and the Spanish have been the in form side in Germany, winning all six of their matches.

Cucurella hopes Palmer stays on the bench

The former Brighton man could come up against Chelsea team-mates Palmer and Conor Gallagher in the showpiece event in Berlin, which is Spain’s first major final since 2012.

Palmer has had to bide his time in Germany after being overlooked for the first two games, but has featured from the bench in the subsequent four games, and set up Ollie Watkins’ dramatic last minute winner against the Dutch.

Cucurella knows all to well the quality Palmer possesses having experienced it first hand at Chelsea last season, and speaking ahead of the final he said he’d been in contact with the 22-year-old and hoped that he remained on the bench.

“I spoke with him, but it was over a week ago, we talked for a while in the previous rounds,” Cucurella told Mundo Deportivo.

“For me, it’s much better if he doesn’t play and stays on the bench.”

Cucurella is set to start the final and will more than likely get his wish of Palmer being on the bench, but there’s a high chance Southgate will turn to the former Manchester City man at some point during the match.

For Spain a win would see them lift a first major title in 12 years, whilst a win for England would see them lift just their second major-title and end a 58-year-wait for success.