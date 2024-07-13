Huge boost for England as Spain’s Lamine Yamal set to be banned from playing extra time in Euro 2024 final

Sunday night sees England take on Euro 2024 favourites Spain in a mouth-watering final, and Gareth Southgate’s side have been handed a huge boost ahead of the showpiece.

Although he only turned 17 on Saturday, there’s not too much doubt that Barcelona and Spain wonder kid, Lamine Yamal, has been the player of the tournament so far.

Far from being overawed in such esteemed company the youngster has flourished, and his strike against France in the semi-final is unlikely to be beaten as the goal of the tournament.

Lamine Yamal could be banned from extra-time in Euro 2024 final

He is as important for Luis de la Fuente as any other, so news that he could be banned from playing extra time will undoubtedly hit the Spanish camp like a hammer and provide the Three Lions with an incredible boost.

According to The Sun, German labour laws prevent anyone under 18 from working past 11pm on a Sunday evening.

Were the final not to be decided in normal time, theoretically Yamal would have to be substituted.

Unfortunately for Southgate and his squad, there is a way around what would be a huge embarrassment and inconvenience for La Roja, as the outlet also state that Spain would be subject to a €30,000 fine should Yamal continue to play for the full 120 minutes – if the final goes on for that long.

That would surely be a small price to pay when so much is at stake.

The smart money remains on Spain being able to bring the glory days of their golden era back again, however, England appear to have had their name on the trophy ever since Jude Bellingham’s epic overhead kick kept them in the tournament.

It’s sure to be an absorbing watch and time will tell if Lamine Yamal comes up trumps again or if Gareth Southgate can lead England to their first major silverware since 1966. Game on!