Newcastle United players have started their preseason training ahead of the new season.

With just around a month left for the Premier League season to begin, the players have gathered at Darsley Park for their preseason assessments and training drills.

Newcastle United have managed to make some signings at the club this summer and more are expected to arrive in the attacking and defensive positions.

Manager Eddie Howe is set to be backed by the owners this summer after the Magpies ended the Premier League last season in a disappointing seventh position.

Along with new signings, players who were sent out on loan have also returned to the club.

Right-back Harrison Ashby was pictured in the training alongside Dan Burn with both the players going against each other in preseason training, according to NUFC Feed.

The defender was loaned out to Swansea City last season when it looked like he will be given an opportunity to prove himself in the first team last season.

It is looking highly likely now that the player will be used by Howe this summer to add more depth in the squad, something that was badly missing last season when the club suffered an injury crisis.

Tino Livramento is currently ahead of Ashby in the pecking order but it could all change if Kieran Trippier moves away from the club this summer.