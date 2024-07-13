Jordan Pickford’s ex-Everton teammate makes ‘best’ England claim

Former Everton goalkeeper Andy Lonergan believes former teammate Jordan Pickford will cement his place as England’s best-ever goalkeeper with a win in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate’s men take on Spain in Berlin on Sunday as they look to win the nation’s first major international trophy since 1966.

It’s England’s second European Championship final in a row and the fourth time they’ve reached at least the semi-final of a tournament under Southgate, who has also guided the Three Lions to the final four of the 2018 World Cup and 2018/19 Uefa Nations League.

Everton stopper Pickford has been England’s unquestioned No.1 during that time and has played a key role in their deep runs at major tournaments, saving at least one penalty in all four shootouts he’s played in — five saves in total — and making a number of key saves in big moments.

One of those stops was to deny Manuel Akanji in England’s 5-3 shootout win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while the former Sunderland man has kept two clean sheets and made 14 saves during the tournament so far.

All that remains now is for Pickford — capped 67 times to date — to help England seal long-awaited international glory and if he does that, he’ll be his nation’s greatest-ever goalkeeper according to former teammate Lonergan.

“At the time, David Seaman was outstanding. Joe Hart, who doesn’t get the respect he deserves, was outstanding. But I think Jordan is the best I’ve seen,” Lonergan — who spent three years as Everton’s back-up goalkeeper before joining Wigan Athletic this summer — told the Toffees’ official website.

“The team has been improving – getting to finals and semi-finals – but he’s got to be the best one. He’s the most successful one and if he wins this, I think it cements his place.

“As expected, in this tournament he’s been solid and reliable. The big thing for me is when he’s been called upon to make big saves, he does it. It’s no surprise for me at all to see how well he’s performing.”

Lonergan blasts ‘lazy’ Pickford critics

Alongside his international achievements, Pickford has played a vital role in keeping Everton in the Premier League over the past few years.

Last season was arguably his greatest yet, with the 30-year-old finishing second only to Arsenal’s David Raya (16) for Premier League clean sheets (13), despite being forced into 121 saves — the sixth-most in the division.

And yet, there are still those who don’t rate Pickford among the elite goalkeepers of his generation. Something Lonergan simply cannot understand.

“Jordan’s standards every day are phenomenal,” the 40-year-old continued. “He’s a great example for me to learn from, and to pass on to the keepers who I’m now working with. England’s No.1 works to a top level every day, so that’s what they have to aim for.

“There’s a narrative around him, which is just lazy journalism and people jumping on a bandwagon. Ever since I was young, I’ve always felt that whoever was England No.1, was under mad pressure.

“Mentally, I don’t know how it doesn’t affect him. But it doesn’t. He’s so strong mentally. He knows what he can do, and he backs it up.

“He’s quiet – everyone thinks he’s something he’s not – and he gets on with his work. The performances speak for themselves.”