Jurgen Klopp has a new role after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season

After agreeing to serve as an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the club’s charity organisation, Jurgen Klopp has maintained his relationship with Liverpool.

The German manager left Liverpool at the end of last season after joining the club back in 2015.

He became the most successful Reds manager in the last three decades as he guided the club to success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp came to Anfield after leaving Borussia Dortmund and instantly became a fan favourite.

He not only changed Liverpool’s fortunes on the pitch while also building a unique playing style that was admired around the world but also created a connection with the fans and the community.

The iconic German manager operated on a limited budget at Anfield and helped the club in finishing the dominance of Manchester City who have been hugely backed financially by their owners.

New manager Arne Slot has joined the Premier League giants to replace Klopp at Anfield and the fans would be hoping that the Dutchman can replicate the success of the former manager.

However, the club have maintained their relationship with Klopp and he has helped in events to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.

Klopp is proud to continue working with Liverpool

About his role at the LFC Foundation, Klopp said:

“The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool city region and beyond.

“I’m really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

The way the club treats Klopp shows his importance at Anfield and in his spell of almost nine years at the club, he has built a special relationship with Liverpool and the fans that will continue for a long time.