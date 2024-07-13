Juventus midfielder Matias Soule has reportedly agreed to transfer to Leicester City with the Italian club willing to sell the Argentina international.

After winning the Championship and securing promotion back up to the Premier League, the Foxes will be keen to hit the ground running and accomplish the challenging task of avoiding relegation in their first season back in the English top flight.

In order to boost their chances of doing just this, Leicester City must strengthen their overall squad to deal with the incredibly high standard of the league.

But with Enzo Maresca leaving for Chelsea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall quickly following behind it already has them on the back foot with the club also cautious of PSR.

However, according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport the Foxes are willing to offer €25 + €5 million for Juventus youngster Soule.

The 21-year-old played 36 games for the Italian giants in the Serie A last campaign, scoring 11 goals and grabbing three assists in an impressive season.

The report also claims that Soule has given the thumbs up to the Foxes with Juventus willing to let the Argentine attacker leave.

Steve Cooper will have his work cut out for him at the King Power Stadium with the Welsh manager still on the lookout for a direct Dewsbury-Hall replacement.