One of the players Leeds United brought to the club last summer could be on the move already.

The Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League and that has changed their transfer plans as far as both incomings and outgoings are concerned.

The Championship club have sold Archie Gray to Spurs this summer for a fee of £40 million and that have eased their concerns regarding the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Daniel Farke is not in desperate need to sell players now but attractive offers might come for some of his players that might be too hard to reject.

Players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are expected to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

Joel Piroe could be heading out of the club as well with transfer insider Graeme Bailey sharing the latest update with LeedsUnited.News.

Bailey said:

“We think that is the case [Leeds signing a striker]. We are hearing that Piroe may be on the move and Bamford is available as we know. There is still quite a lot to happen at Elland Road with the squad, might be one in, one out. Farke wants a bit more and I think he will bring a striker in.

“There is interest in Piroe from a few places, it hasn’t quite worked out for him since he arrived so it’s an interesting one. I think there is quite a bit of interest from abroad but we will see how that transpires.”

The striker did not impress last season either playing upfront or in the number 10 role.

He did not seem like the perfect fit for the system that the manager has deployed at Elland Road and a move away from the Championship club would be in the best interest of the player as well as the club.