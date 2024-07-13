Maximilian Wöber is set to make his return back to Leeds United for pre-season training with his future at Elland Road still up in the air.

After a hard-fought disappointing season that saw them just lose out on promotion in the play-off final, Daniel Farke will be keen to get his squad back together again to prepare for next season’s campaign.

Like most top teams, Leeds is still missing a handful of players who were called away on international duty either to play in the European Championship or the Copa America.

One of these players is Wöber who featured for Austria in the tournament until they were knocked out by Turkey in the round of 16.

The defender spent last season out on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds over the summer.

Regardless, he is set to return to pre-season training with Farke’s side over the next couple of days according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

His future at the club is still very uncertain but will no doubt become clearer once Leeds dive head first into pre-season.

Leeds will get this underway in Germany where unfortunately all of their games will take place behind closed doors with their only public friendlies against Harrowgate Town and Valencia.