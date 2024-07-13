Leeds United could use Elland Road to give themselves a £39.4m per season boost to their PSR position, according to a report from TBR.

The Whites failed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League last season but off-the-field events seem to suggest they will be in a strong position to challenge for years to come.

Energy drink brand Red Bull acquired a minority stake in the club earlier this summer and also took over as Leeds’ front-of-shirt sponsor. The Austrian company also famously owns clubs in Germany, Austria, the United States and Brazil, while investing in other sports such as F1 and ice hockey.

Things got even better for Leeds after they announced earlier this weekend that they had transferred ownership of Elland Road back into club hands from former owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures investment company.

Leeds to expand Elland Road and boost matchday income?

According to TBR‘s report, Red Bull and Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises joined forces to pay £26m in order to re-acquire Elland Road.

The report states that Leeds enjoyed a £29.9m boost from matchday revenue during the 2022/23 season, despite suffering relegation from the Premier League during the campaign.

And now that Elland Road is back in club hands, it’s understood plans to increase the capacity of the stadium from 37,890 to 50,000 are back on the table.

According to TBR’s calculation, this could see Leeds’ matchday income increase to somewhere in the region of £39.4m, which would go nicely on their books and boost their PSR position.