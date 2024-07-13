Leeds set to sign Glen Kamara replacement despite new arrival

Leeds United FC
Leeds United will reportedly look to sign a replacement for Glen Kamara despite the arrival of Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth on a loan deal.

After falling agonisingly close to promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds United must pick themselves up and prepare for another relentless season in the Championship.

But Daniel Farke’s side must do without Glen Kamara who has reportedly agreed to leave the club and join Rennes in a deal worth €10 million according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old was a pivotal part of the Leeds midfield last season, starting 37 games in the Championship and helping to anchor Farke’s midfield.

Kamara only arrived at Elland Road last summer joining from Rangers with Leeds now set to sell him for almost double the fee they paid to the Scottish giants.

In order to bolster the middle of the park, Leeds have signed Bournemouth’s Rothwell on loan but according to reports from Leeds All Over, the English international will not be a direct replacement for Kamara with the club still in the market for another midfielder.

