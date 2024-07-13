Argentine winger Matias Soule is open to a transfer to Leicester City this summer but awaits a bid being accepted by Juventus, according to reports.

Soule has been a Juventus player since 2020 but has, to date, played just 21 times for the senior team, scoring one goal.

However, the 11-time Argentina youth international impressed greatly during a loan spell at Frosinone last season, notching 11 goals and three assists in 36 Serie A appearances despite the Canaries suffering relegation to the second division.

“He has quality and quantity,” former Juventus boss Max Allegri said of Soule last year (via Juve FC).

“I’m happy with how he’s developing. As I always say, everyone is growing and young players need to be given time to develop, both technically and physically.”

Leicester City yet to meet Soule asking price

Despite being so highly rated, it’s reported that Soule could leave Juventus this summer.

According to the latest print edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), the 21-year-old has stated his intention to sign a contract with Leicester City this summer worth €2.5m/€3m per season.

However, Soule is still waiting for Juventus to accept a bid from the Foxes.

The report states that Leicester are prepared to table a bid of €25m plus €5m add-ons for Soule, but the Old Lady want to hold out for €30m plus add-ons.

Roma are also understood to be interested in the Mar del Plata native but are unwilling to meet Juventus’ asking price, while the player’s agent is currently in Turin discussing his client’s future.