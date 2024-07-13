Liverpool defender wants Anfield exit amid interest from Champions League club

According to reports, Sepp van den Berg has requested that Liverpool reduce their asking price of him in order to allow him to leave this summer.

PSV Eindhoven have made an offer to sign Van den Berg, who has made it known in public that he intends to leave Liverpool following his loan with Mainz last season.

As per Voetbal International, PSV are keen to recruit the Dutchman, but not at Liverpool’s €20 million asking price.

Given the likelihood of not getting many opportunities to play regular first-team football with the Reds next season, Van der Berg wants to move away from Anfield this summer with Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV interested in signing him.

Van den Berg’s representatives are now pleading with Liverpool to lower their asking price, making the player’s intentions obvious.

With only two years remaining on his contract, the defender thinks the Reds are asking for too much money.

PSV’s interest has turned his mind, and according to Voetbal International, the player and his management have told Liverpool that they too wish to depart.

Since joining the club, the defender has spent time away from Anfield on loan spells and has failed to get near the first team.

The Reds currently have the options of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in central defense, making it clear that Van den Berg is far down the pecking order and it will be difficult for him to break into the first team at the club.

Liverpool will add another defender to the squad

Liverpool are expected to bring in another central defender at the club this summer with the Reds linked with a move for Lille’s Leny Yoro.

It is about to get more difficult for the young defender to make a place for him in Arne Slot’s team next season.

A move away from the club is what his career needs right now and Liverpool should generate funds from his sale to use in their transfer business this summer.

The Reds are yet to start their transfer business under the new manager but they are expected to sign players in midfield and defense in this transfer window.