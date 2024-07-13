Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze is a man in demand this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club and several top clubs are key on securing his signature.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have now joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign the player. However, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the player as well.

He has a £60 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay a premium for him. Liverpool need a versatile playmaker who can operate centrally as well as in the wide areas. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them and he will add goals and creativity to the side in the final third.

The England international will certainly be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself. He will help them improve next season. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have been linked with a move away from the club, and Liverpool will need to replace them adequately. The Crystal Palace star seems like the ideal fit for their style of play, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea keen on Eze

Arsenal need more depth on the flanks and the Crystal Palace star would be a superb addition for them as well. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, and the arrival of Eze will certainly solve that problem.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they were overly dependent on James Maddison for goals and creativity from the central areas. They could use more quality in that department and the 26-year-old Crystal Palace attacker would be a superb option to have.

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring the player and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer for him. The Red Devils will need to replace Jadon Sancho, who is expected to leave the club permanently this summer replacing Sancho with his compatriot would be a wise decision. Eze is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Similarly, players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have been underwhelming for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they decide to invest in another attacker.