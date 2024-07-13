Liverpool and Man City scouting 20-year-old English prodigy ahead of potential move

Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Charlie Setford.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he could develop into an important first-team player for the two clubs.

According to HITC, Liverpool and Manchester City have scouted the English goalkeeper over the past 12 months and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

Setford would be a long-term investment for the two English clubs and he could be a useful squad player for them right now.

Liverpool could lose Caoimhin Kelleher this summer and they will have to replace him adequately. Signing a talented young goalkeeper as a backup for Alisson Becker would be a wise investment.

The English goalkeeper could be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with Ajax. Setford has three years left on his contract with the Dutch outfit and they are under no pressure to cash in on him. Liverpool might have to come forward with a lucrative proposal in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Manchester City you are keeping tabs on him as well and they could use a quality backup goalkeeper this summer. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make their move for the Ajax youth player in the coming weeks.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for most players.

Charlie Setford could be tempted to join Liverpool, Man City

The opportunity to compete in English football with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City will certainly tempt the young English prodigy and he will hope that Ajax can secure an agreement with either of them.

Setford is unlikely to get regular game time at Liverpool or Manchester City if the move goes through. They will be backup options to players like Alisson and Ederson.

However, he could get opportunities in the cup games and that could prove to be vital to his development. Premier League exposure could accelerate his development and help them fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality. The 20-year-old English goalkeeper would be a long term investment for them and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance.