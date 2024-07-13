Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer and Liverpool are keen on the player.

According to Give Me Sport, Liverpool could begin negotiations for the Brazilian midfielder.

The report further states that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could play an important role in the transfer and he could use his contacts at the Italian club in order to get a deal done. The midfielder is highly rated at Anfield and the player is open about joining them this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to the midfielder in the coming weeks. He was a key player for Atalanta this past season and he played a key role in their Europa League win as well.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality midfielder this summer, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara. The Brazilian certainly fits the profile and he could fill the void left by the Spanish midfielder.

The 24 year-old Brazilian will add control and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield if he joins the club. He is valued at £45 million and Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Tottenham keen on Ederson as well

Meanwhile, the report from GMS claims that Tottenham have also discussed the possibility of signing the Brazilian midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer for the player.

Then North London club will have to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg decides to move on. The Denmark international has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. Ederson could be the ideal replacement for him.