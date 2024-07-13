Here we go – Highly-rated Man United ace set for La Liga switch says Romano

Man United are certainly getting busy in the transfer market as we head towards the first friendlies of pre-season.

With Dan Ashworth finally having had his move to Old Trafford rubber stamped, the sporting director, along with first-team manager Erik ten Hag, can finally get to work on the multitude of incoming and outgoing transfers that evidently need attention.

A deal for Joshua Zirkzee is known to have been agreed, whilst it would appear to be only a matter of time before the club can sign off on a long-term contract for Matthijs de Ligt.

Man United’s Kambwala to sign for Villarreal

It’s perhaps that club’s insistence on signing de Ligt, who was ten Hag’s captain at Ajax at just 19 years of age, that has seen Willy Kambwala decide it’s time to leave Old Trafford.

Kambwala made his Premier League bow last season under ten Hag, but only went on to manage 10 appearances in all competitions (WhoScored) of which just two were for the full 90 minutes.

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Kambwala will now try his luck in La Liga.

Villarreal are closing in on a deal to sign him for €10m, and United will have a buyback clause inserted in the deal.

It will bring the curtain down on a United career that promised much, though as so often happens these days, clubs are looking for players that can make an immediate impact and clearly Kambwala needed to be eased in.

Ten Hag has made a habit of signing players that he’s worked with before (Antony and Andre Onana to name but two), and there do appear to have been question marks over that way or working.

If Willy Kambwala does well for the Yellow Submarine next season and potentially beyond, and de Ligt doesn’t hit the ground running, that will call the Dutchman’s judgment and credibility into question once again.

