Man United are working on ambitious plan to bring new signings at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s summer transfer business has started as they have agreed a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer market in the next few weeks as they are simultaneously working on a number of deals to improve the quality of their squad.

They are keen to add players in attack, midfield and defense this summer after struggling in the Premier League last season and finishing eighth.

Despite winning the FA Cup and ending the season successfully, there shortcomings are well documented and there is a desperate need of quality signings to address their issues.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are currently involved in talks to sign four new players having already agreed a deal to sign Dutch attacker Zirkzee.

The Bologna attacker will become the first signing of the INEOS era as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to back manager Erik ten Hag this summer by providing him players to compete for trophies next season.

The Red Devils are working on deals to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro with the club preparing for a complete overhaul of their shaky defense.

They conceded 58 goals in the Premier League last season, one more than they scored, which has made it obvious that there is a need to add reliable additions in the defensive department.

The club have lost Raphael Varane this summer after his contract expired while players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have failed to impress when given the opportunity to play, making it evident that there is a need for fresh faces in defense at Old Trafford.

Man United are desperate for defensive signings

The report states that the Red Devils will want at least one of the three defenders mentioned to join the club, however, signing more than one of them depends on players who will be sold.

Not only a defender but a midfielder could also join the club this summer if Casemiro leaves amid rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia.

The new hierarchy at Old Trafford have wasted no time in showing intent in the market.

The fans would be delighted with the work the club has done so far in the summer.