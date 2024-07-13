Man United need to pay €70 million for 25-G/A attacker this summer

Manchester United are keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons.

The 21-year-old was on loan at RB Leipzig this season and he was very impressive for the Bundesliga outfit. Simons managed to score 10 goals and pick up 15 assists in all competitions. He was very impressive in the European championships with the Netherlands as well and he helped them reach the semifinals of the tournament where they were eliminated by England.

Manchester United are in need of attacking reinforcements and the Dutch international would be a quality acquisition. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player on either flank. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Red Devils if they can get the deal done. However, the asking price is quite high and the French outfit are holding out for €70 million, as per Fichajes.

Manchester United will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Simons should look to sort out his permanent future this summer. He will not want to go out on loan once again. If PSG are unwilling to provide him with regular opportunities, he should leave them permanently.

Man United move could tempt Xavi Simons

A move to Manchester United will be an exciting opportunity for the player. He would get to test himself at a high level in the Premier League. The Red Devils are likely to be able to offer him a regular starting spot in the side.

The 21-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. The Red Devils must improve their attacking unit in order to push for trophies next season.