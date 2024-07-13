Man United learn asking price for 23-year-old England international

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old central defender has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace will demand a fee of around £70 million for the England international and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to pay up. The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as well. However, they are likely to be priced out of a move for the Everton star.

It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality central defender and Guehi would be the ideal acquisition for them. He could form a strong partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Manchester United’s defence. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford as well.

Marc Guehi might fancy Man United move

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite attractive for the player. It would be a major step in his career. The former Chelsea academy graduate will look to compete at the highest level and push for trophies in the coming seasons. A move to Old Trafford could provide him with the platform to test himself in European football as well.

The defender joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of £18 million and the Eagles are looking to make a substantial profit on him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to pay the asking price for the 23-year-old central. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a top class player in the coming seasons.