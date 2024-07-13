Former Manchester United star ‘on the verge’ of joining Italian side

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane looks set to be on his way to a new club after reportedly agreeing a deal with Serie A side Como.

With Erik ten Hag now secured in his position as manager moving forward, many Manchester United fans are excited about the potential signings that the club could make in the transfer window with INEOS playing a big part.

It is no secret that one of the biggest weaknesses that the Red Devils suffered last season came in their defence with injuries crippling their backline consistently throughout the campaign.

One of these defenders was Varane, who suffered several injuries including a muscle issue which saw him miss several games at the end of the campaign.

With the French defender now a free agent after his contract at the club expired, questions about his immediate future have been asked.

According to Fabrizio Romano, French defender Varane is ‘on the verge’ of joining Serie A club Como under Cesc Fabregas.