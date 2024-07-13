Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has stated that he hopes Cole Palmer remains on the bench during their clash on Sunday.

In a mouthwatering contest on Sunday night, Spain faces off against England in Germany for the title of European Champions after a staunch campaign from both sides.

Although both are in the final, Luis de la Fuente’s side has had the better tournament and have looked more impressive consistently throughout the summer.

Winning every single game of the competition so far and knocking out the likes of Germany and France, La Roja have surprised everybody with their cohesion and playing style.

Taking a much more direct approach than previous Spanish sides that dominated possession but lacked threat in the final third, this young Spanish side has proved to be both dominating and clinical.

Speaking ahead of the clash, left-back Cucurella discussed the possibility of facing current teammate Palmer on Sunday and stated that he would prefer if he remained on the sideline.

‘I spoke with him, but it was over a week ago. We talked for a while in the previous rounds,’ he told Mundo Deportivo as transcribed via the Metro.

‘For me, it’s much better if he doesn’t play and stays on the bench.’

Palmer has spent the majority of the tournament so far on the bench with Bukayo Saka currently occupying his preferred position out on the right wing.

But the English star has played his part in some key moments thus far most notably scoring England’s first penalty during their shootout win against Switzerland.