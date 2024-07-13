Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal’s transfer window has been a ‘bit slower’

Mikel Arteta has revealed why the summer transfer window has gotten off to such a slow start with fans still waiting for a marquee signing.

With the European Championship’s occupying the past month, the transfer window has been painfully slow with very few big names making moves bar the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

Although many would be right in pointing to the European Championships as a main reason for this, Arsenal manager Arteta has stated that the Profit and Sustainability Rules enforced by the Premier League have also played a part.

“I think you can tell everything is a bit slower.” He told the Official Arsenal Website.

“I think the market and the new rules in place have caused that clubs are more aware and it’s a bit more delicate to do business in the way we’ve done in the last few seasons.”

After another season full of almosts, Arsenal fans will no doubt be expecting some big moves to happen in the window and will be slightly worried by the lack of movement so far.

Arteta has already shown himself to prefer to get deals sealed early in the summer so that he can have a full squad ready together for pre-season.

However, according to reports from various outlets including The Guardian, the Gunners are getting closer to sealing the deal for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The left-footed centre-back caught the eye of several top clubs during the European Championships for his country and was arguably the one positive in a disappointing international campaign for Italy.