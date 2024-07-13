Arne Slot gives Mohamed Salah fitness update as forward returns to Liverpool training

Arne Slot says Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has returned from the summer break looking ‘strong’.

Alongside Wataru Endo, Salah was given an extra five days off before joining up with the Liverpool squad at their AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, with the latter sporting an unfamiliar shaved head.

Salah enjoyed another excellent season at Anfield in 2023/24, notching 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions to help the Reds finish third in the Premier League and win the EFL Cup.

New Liverpool boss Slot — who takes over from Jurgen Klopp — has had his first look at Salah after the Egyptian began his pre-season preparations and has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“Mo came back strong, he was really fit,” Slot told Liverpool’s official website. “That’s what I think he always has been but it’s the same this year.

“What you want from them, like I said, is to set the example for the youngsters as well. For them, it’s very important – just like the other ones from the first team – that they stay fit. They are full of energy and that’s the most important thing at the moment; keep them fit, build it up from there and try to teach them as much as we can.”

Liverpool prepare for Slot’s debut season

Given the standards set during Klopp’s time at Anfield, Slot will be under pressure to deliver in his debut season.

The Reds kick off with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich at lunchtime on Saturday, August 17th. But first, they have friendlies to look forward to against Spanish duo Real Betis and Sevilla, with clashes against Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man Utd in the United States sandwiched between.