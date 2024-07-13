First team Newcastle ace is heading closer to exit after six years at the club

Newcastle United are going through major changes at the club with a number of players expected to join the club while some are heading to the exit door.

The Magpies have managed to complete the signings of Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy, while Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson have left the club.

The summer started with the Magpies worried about their financial concerns and Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, due to their recent sales, they are out of trouble and now looking to continue their transfer business.

One player who could leave the Magpies for more playing time is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who according to Slovakian outlet Sport, is attracting interest from newly-promoted Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s team currently have five goalkeepers at the club after the signing of Vlachodimos and Ruddy with Dubravka, Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie already at the club.

They are now looking to trim their goalkeeping department by deciding to offload Dubravka, who joined the club back in 2018 from Sparta Prague.

The goalkeeper has spent most of his time at the club on the bench by being the second choice goalkeeper, more recently as Nick Pope’s understudy.

Newcastle goalkeeper wants to leave for first team football

The 35-year-old goalkeeper wants to leave St. James’ Park this summer for more first team opportunities instead of warming the bench with the Magpies.

Southampton are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper, who has had a loan spell at Manchester United in the 2022-23 season.

It is time for Newcastle to sell the goalkeeper as they have other options at the club and the move makes sense for the player as well as he wants to play regular first team football.

Howe is still actively looking to sign a new right-winger and a defender to add quality and depth to his squad.