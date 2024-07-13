Newcastle interested in summer move for 10-goal Serie A attacker

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

The 26-year-old Italian international winger has managed to get over his injury problems and clubs like Newcastle United are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report via TuttoJuve, Roma are keen on the player as well, but the player is not too interested in joining them. Newcastle could be an interesting option for him and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign him.

The 26-year-old winger will add goals and creativity to the Newcastle attack. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could be a key player for the club. There is no doubt that the Italian has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the move goes through. Chiesa scored 10 goals in all competitions last season.

Newcastle could use someone like Federico Chiesa

Newcastle are an ambitious club with enormous resources, and they will look to put together a formidable squad for the future. Signing someone like Chiesa would be a major coup for them. The 26-year-old has been linked with several top European clubs in recent months.

Prior to his injury, he was regarded as one of the best young attacking talents in European football. Chiesa will look to get back to that level and regular football in the Premier League would be ideal for him.

Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. They were overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak last season. Bringing in someone like Chiesa will help share the goalscoring and creative burden. His contract with Juventus expires in 2025 and therefore, the Italian giants will be under pressure to sell him for a reasonable price this summer.