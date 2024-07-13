Newcastle sign academy youngsters from Premier League rivals

Newcastle United have completed the signing of two academy stars Ezra Tika-Lemba and Aaron Epia from Premier League rivals West Ham and Everton on scholarship deals.

The Magpies have strengthened their academy by bringing on 14 talented youngsters who all join as part of their scholarship program to help bolster the future of the club.

Among these new arrivals are talented winger Tika-Lemba, formerly of West Ham, who arrived at the start of this month and defender Epia who arrives from Everton.

Steve Harper, who is the academy director, congratulated the host of young players on signing scholarships after just leaving school.

“Moving from school into a full-time programme isn’t easy but it’s a scholarship packed with education, life skills, psychology, strength and conditioning as well as a comprehensive football programme. Good luck boys!” He said via the Newcastle United website.

Fans will be hoping to see more players break out of the academy and into the first team with the likes of midfielder Lewis Miley a great example of their current academy program.

The English midfielder caught the eye of fans in only his second start for the club, grabbing a spectacular assist in his side’s 4-1 win against Chelsea.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old missed the last few weeks of the season due to a back injury and will now miss Newcastle’s pre-season campaign after injuring his metatarsal in training.