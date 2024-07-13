Newcastle United planning striker bid as Eddie Howe eyes attacking addition

Newcastle United are willing to try again to sign 27-year-old English forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, demonstrating that they have not given up on the player.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies remain interested in the Everton attacker and they are plotting another move to sign the striker who scored seven Premier League goals last season.

This summer, there have been transfer rumours circulating about both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Although the team is committed to holding onto Isak, they will take offers for Wilson during this transfer window.

As per the report, Everton are eager to sign the 27-year-old to a long-term deal, but negotiations are still underway and no agreement has been reached.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the last year of his contract at Goodison Park and the Magpies feel he could be available this summer in a bargain deal.

Despite his injury issues, Calvert-Lewin played 38 games for Everton last season, and Newcastle feel that with Eddie Howe leading a more attacking squad, he would score considerably more goals than the seven league goals he scored last season under Sean Dyche.

The Magpies need an attacking addition this summer as they are looking for someone who can compete with Isak and provide competition for the Sweden international.

Newcastle United manager is a fan of Calvert-Lewin

Howe is reportedly an admirer of the Everton striker and despite failing in his pursuit to sign the English attacker recently, the Toon Army are determined to try again and bring him to St. James’ Park.

Calvert-Lewin’s career has not progressed at Goodison Park after showing early promise and a change of scenery might be just what he needs in his career at this stage.

The striker is 27-years-old now and he is still looking for his big move that can take his career to the next level.

Newcastle can provide the opportunity this summer to start a new adventure after mostly struggling with the Toffees.