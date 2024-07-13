At just 19 years of age, Rennes starlet, Desire Doue, has piqued the interest of a number of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur.

Football.london note that both Manchester United and Arsenal have been monitoring the left winger, but that Spurs appear to be most interested in offering the youngster a Premier League berth.

He’s clearly not going to come cheap, however, as transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has posted that Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, have already had a €35m offer turned down by the French club for their player.

?? Rennes have rejected Bayern first proposal for Desiré Doué worth over €35m package, as revealed by @B_Quarez. No agreement on the fee while Bayern keep waiting for Xavi Simons decision on next club. pic.twitter.com/E1f2FuswXt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Doue managed four goals and four assists in his 40 games last season per WhoScored, which don’t appear to be great numbers on the face of it.

However, potential suitors clearly see something in the teen that they can work with and given that he has years before he reaches his supposed peak as a player, there’s clear room for improvement.

Tottenham need to move quickly for Doue

Rennes appear minded not to make a transfer easy for any club, so from Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy’s point of view, they need to decide whether they feel they’re making a punt or if they believe Doue has what it takes to go right to the very top.

If he fulfils his obvious potential then Spurs will arguably be bagging themselves a bargain, though Levy has shown in the past that he’s not a man who’s normally willing to take a gamble.

As of this moment, the North Londoners have kept their own counsel and a bid hasn’t been forthcoming.

Given the rejection of Bayern’s bid, however, that could spur Tottenham into action.