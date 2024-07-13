22-year-old Tottenham ace set for medical at Eredivisie club

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, is continuing to reshape his first-team squad ahead of the new season.

The Lilywhites fell away badly at the back end of last season when it appeared that qualifying for the Champions League appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Five of their last seven games were lost (WhoScored), allowing Aston Villa to pip them at the post and land the coveted fourth spot, just two points ahead of Spurs.

Troy Parrott to leave Tottenham on a permanent deal

After a brilliant start to the campaign, that will surely have come as a crushing disappointment, though their drop off in performance levels could be traced back to earlier in the season when James Maddison and others were injured for long periods.

With 2023/24 in the past, Postecoglou’s test for his players now is to see how much they’re able to improve on last season.

Troy Parrott, however, won’t be part of the Australian’s ongoing revolution in North London.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is travelling to Holland ahead of undergoing a medical at AZ Alkmaar.

Terms are said to have already been agreed, with Alkmaar’s interest reportedly piqued after Parrott’s performances on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam last season when he scored 10 goals and provided four assists.

A permanent move will surely be of comfort to Parrott himself given that after making only two Premier League appearances for Spurs (transfermarkt), he’s had to be content with loan spells at Millwall, Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Preston North End as well as Excelsior.

Finally putting down roots elsewhere could be the driver to Parrott playing his best football, and time will tell if Tottenham have made a grave error of judgment or not.