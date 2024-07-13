Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on signing the Palmeiras defender Marcus Vinnicius.

The 17-year-old has been a key player for the Palmeiras youth team and the two English clubs are keen on securing his signature as per PL Brasil. He could be a quality long-term investment for them and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Newcastle come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Vinnicius certainly has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world and he would be a long-term investment for the two English clubs. The technically gifted defender will add defensive cover and recovery pace to the side as well. Tottenham have been very proactive when it comes to improving their defensive unit and they have already brought in players like Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin. It seems that they are looking to bring in a left-sided full-back now.

The Brazilian will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a club like Tottenham and they could nurture him into a key player in the coming seasons.

Newcastle want to sign Marcus Vinnicius

Newcastle would be an exciting destination for him as well. They have an ambitious project and the player will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

If the two English clubs managed to sign the Brazilian for a reasonable price, it could prove to be a bargain move for them in the long term. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton wanderers are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The defender is expected to sign a new contract with Palmeiras and they will look to include £85 million release clause in his contract. The new deal is expected to be signed this week, and the Brazilian outfit are looking to tie him down to the professional contract until 2026 with the option to extend until 2029.