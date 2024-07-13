Tottenham receive €20 million offer for 25-year-old utility man

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 25-year-old is not a regular starter for the North London club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. AC Milan are keen on signing the full-back but they have already had an offer of around €15 million rejected for the player.

It seems that UEFA Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund have now joined the race and they have submitted a €20 million offer, as per Premier League Brasil.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to accept it. The defender has already agreed personal terms with Milan and he will probably hope that the Italian giants return with an improved offer for him.

Borussia Dortmund need to convince Emerson Royal

It will be interesting to see if the German giants can agree on personal terms with the defender now. The 25-year-old Brazilian has proven his quality in La Liga and in the Premier League. He has the attributes to thrive in the Bundesliga as well. He is versatile enough to operate as the right back as well as the left back. He could be an asset for the German club if they can get the deal done.

The defender is entering the peak years of his career and signing him for €20 million in today’s market could prove to be a bargain.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be hoping to improve their squad this summer and they will hope to get rid of the fringe players quickly. Selling Emerson for €20 million will allow them to improve their squad as well. It will be interesting to see whether the Brazilian defender is open to moving to the Bundesliga with Dortmund.