Wayne Rooney compares Mikel Arteta transfer target to Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has compared Spain’s talented left winger Nico Williams to one of the world’s best Cristiano Ronaldo.

After an incredibly impressive display so far in the European Championship, Luis de la Fuente’s young side prepare for their final showdown against England on Sunday night.

Unlike previous iterations of this Spanish team which featured mostly sustained passive possession, La Fuente’s side has been more direct and clinical.

The main reason for this is their two young stars on either flank, Athletico Bilbao’s Williams and Barcelona’s 16-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal.

As a result of his incredible performances not just at the Euro’s but during last season’s La Liga campaign where he grabbed 5 goals and 14 assists, Williams has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League sides.

Arsenal and Chelsea have frequently been linked with the speedy attacker and according to the Athletic, he is Mikel Arteta’s preferred winger if he was to sign one in the summer window.

Speaking with The Times, Manchester United legend Rooney heaped praise on the 22-year-old, comparing his skillset to Ronaldo.

“Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young.” He said.

“He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions.”

Kyle Walker will have his hands full on Sunday night when Spain and England face off in a mouthwatering contest between the Manchester City defender and Williams who has already turned some veterans full-backs inside out.