West Ham submit bid to sign striker from Premier League rivals

According to AfricaFoot, West Ham United have put up a £12.6 million bid for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

In an attempt to bolster his team’s offensive capabilities ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season, Julen Lopetegui, the new West Ham manager, has placed an offer for Chelsea’s Fofana.

It remains to be seen if the striker is the right player for West Ham having not been a consistent goal scorer in his career since moving to Chelsea but Lopetegui is certainly interested if an offer has been made.

The Hammers are said to have made a move of around £12.6 million for Fofana, while Premier League rivals Everton are simply in communication with the forward’s agent.

Jhon Duran, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Callum Wilson have all been linked to West Ham; however, AfricaFoot has reported that Fofana may be the first to join the club.

West Ham are going through a major overhaul of the squad after the departure of David Moyes and under new manager Lopetegui, they are expected to change their playing style and football philosophy.

West Ham will be busy in the transfer market this summer

The Hammers are looking to bolster their attack, midfield and defense in order to address the issues they are facing in terms of quality and depth in the squad.

Despite his young age of 21, he possesses some qualities that might help him develop into a prolific goal scorer.

He is by no means a finished article but under Loeptegui, he could take his game to the next level as the manager has shown in his career how he can improve the young players.

Chelsea are looking to offload the player in order to raise funds for their transfer business and Fofana is likely to be the victim of fire sale at Stamford Bridge.