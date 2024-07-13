“Very important” – Xavi still guiding Spain’s wonder kid Lamine Yamal

There’s no doubt whatsoever that the star of Euro 2024 has been Spain’s wonder kid, Lamine Yamal.

His sensational goal against France in the semi-final put him centre-stage, though the truth is that he’s been important for La Roja throughout the tournament thanks to his assists and general work rate.

A player that turned 17 on Saturday, the day before the European Championship final against England, it would be easy for him to be carried away by all of the adulation, however, it appears that his feet continue to be planted firmly on the ground.

Lamine Yamal being compared to a young Pele

One person that is apparently continuing to guide him and give him best advice is former Barcelona manager and legendary midfielder, Xavi Hernandez.

“I spoke to Xavi before the Euros and after the game the other day,” Yamal revealed to Spanish radio station, RAC1, a conversation detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s a very important person in my career because he gave me the confidence to reach the elite.”

It isn’t only his old manager that appears keen to keep in touch with the player either, with new man in charge at Barcelona, Hansi Flick, also sending messages of encouragement.

“(Flick) sends us messages before and after the games,” Yamal added.

“He told me I would score before the game (against France). I’m very happy to be able to have this relationship, even if it’s just via WhatsApp. He’ll probably write to me tomorrow or the day after.”

For a player so young to have such an impact at a major international tournament is astonishing, and many appear to be comparing Yamal’s wider emergence at Euro 2024 with Pele’s World Cup performances in 1958 in Sweden, when he was just 17.

That’s the highest of praise, however, the youngster would do well to not listen to all of the noise.

It wasn’t long ago when another Barcelona and Spain talent, Ansu Fati, was being touted as the ‘next big thing’ and his career has hit the buffers in spectacular style thanks to ongoing injury concerns.