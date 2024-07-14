Video: Tottenham star delivers stunning opening goal in Uruguay-Canada

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur wants to help Uruguay end its Copa America tournament on a positive note as they face Canada in the third-place match.

Uruguay opened the scoring quickly in the eighth minute, as Bentancur’s impressive turnaround shot beat Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. After falling short in the semifinals, this will be the consolation prize for Marcelo Bielsa and his team.

Canada will look for a bounce-back goal as they also look to end their impressive run in Copa America with an outstanding win.

 

